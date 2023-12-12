Front End Loader Stolen, Burned In Flomaton

Flomaton Police are seeking information from the public after a front end loader was stolen and later set ablaze.

The front end loader was stolen early Monday morning from the former Air Products property on Railroad Street and driven along Junction and Dixon roads to Old Fannie Road. The loader was then parked in a curve at Old Fannie Road and Welka Road near the railroad tracks. Several parts were stolen from the loader before it was set on fire.

The Flomaton Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze, and Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue was called for assistance about 5:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.