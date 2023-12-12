Front End Loader Stolen, Burned In Flomaton

December 12, 2023

Flomaton Police are seeking information from the public after a front end loader was stolen and later set ablaze.

The front end loader was stolen early Monday morning from the former Air Products property on Railroad Street and driven along Junction and Dixon roads to Old Fannie Road. The loader was then parked in a curve at Old Fannie Road and Welka Road near the railroad tracks. Several parts were stolen from the loader before it was set on fire.

The Flomaton Fire Department responded to extinguish the blaze, and Escambia County (FL) Fire Rescue was called for assistance about 5:40 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Flomaton Police Department at (251) 296-5811.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 