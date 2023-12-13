Former Baker Fire Chief Convicted Of Escambia Murder; Sentenced To Life In Prison

The former Baker Fire District chief was found guilty Wednesday of murderingf a 63-year old business owner in Escambia Count in June 2022.

Brian Keith Easterling, 53, was convicted of the first degree murder of Michael Evers, 63, He was sentenced to life in prison.

Pensacola Police received a call to check on the welfare of Evers at his home because he had not been seen in several days. Officers entered the home and found blood on the floor, but Evers was not inside. They responded to his shop in the 3900 block of Creighton Road.

Inside the shop, an officer tripped over an item under a car cover, exposing the victim’s right elbow. Officers said Evers was face down on the floor, obviously deceased with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. His 2011 Chevrolet 2500 was not at either location.

According to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report, surveillance video from 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 2 showed a man later identified as Easterling arrive at the shop with Evers. The victim entered the building and Easterling is seen standing outside the door looking around nervously.

“Easterling actually turns a complete circle looking all around, before entering the building. Within minutes of entering the building, Easterling walks up behind (the victim),” the report states. The victim “then falls immediately to the ground. Easterling can be seen on video getting a car cover and covering (the victim).”

Evers owed Easterling money, according to the ECSO.

