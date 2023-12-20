Escambia Schools Look To Hire More Campus Security Officers

Escambia County Public Schools (ECPS) has announced it is hiring additional Campus Security Officers to begin training in April of 2024.

“Campus Security Officers are ECPS employees trained by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office whose sole mission is to protect students and staff in our public schools across Escambia County,” said ECPS Protection Services Director Kyle Kinser. “All personnel are put through rigorous screening.”

Ideal candidates should have prior law enforcement or military experience and must have a passion for working with children.

Successful applicants will go through an extensive training curriculum with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that prepares them to safeguard our schools. Candidates will be paid throughout their training and will be hired as a Campus Security Officer upon successful completion of training. The position is currently posted and any interested applicant should apply immediately, as the screening process is extensive.

To apply, click here.

Selected candidates begin with a starting salary of $33,642 for 10 months of employment. Once the training process has been completed, candidates are eligible for a variety of benefits.