Escambia Man Gets 23 Years For Beating 5 Kids With Belts, Cords

An Escambia County man has been convicted and sentenced to 23 years in state prison for child abuse.

Eric Suggs was convicted of aggravated child abuse and multiple additional child abuse charges.

On November 9, 2022, officers responded to a call regarding child abuse of five children between the ages of 13 months and 11 years. Subsequent investigation revealed that all the children had injuries from abuse with the 13-month old’s being the most extensive. According to the other children the 13-month-old was maliciously punished by being beaten with belts and charging cords to make the child walk.