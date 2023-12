ECSO Seeks Suspect In Fatal Shooting

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a homicide suspect in connection with a fatal shooting Saturday night.

Isiah Jamal Collie, 24, is wanted for a deadly shooting after 10 p.m. in the 3400-block of Tarragona Street. The shooting investigation is continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.