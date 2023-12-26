ECSO Mounted Unit’s Shannon Enderson Named A State Volunteer of the Year

December 26, 2023

Shannon Enderson, a member of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Unit, has been named the Florida Crime Prevention Association’s Volunteer of the Year.

In the mounted unit, she devotes many hours engaging with our community. She is also a huge part of ECSO programs, such as the Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy and the Neighborhood Watch Academy.

“It’s an honor to be chosen as the Crime Prevention Association Volunteer of the Year. I love helping where it is needed,” Enderson said. “I enjoy meeting new people in the community and meeting the children all around our county. The children of the future are in our hands in the present. It is our responsibility to help them grow and show them the right way. This is a big part of why I volunteer, to show our youth that it is ok to do good things for free.”

