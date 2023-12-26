Century Correctonal Inmate Assaulted Officer, FDC Says

A Century Correctional Institution inmate assaulted a correctional officer recently, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Inmate Len Cotney assaulted a correctional officer by pulling the officer’s arm, and the incident was captured on camera, according to FDC.

Cotney was serving a 10-year sentence out of Hillsborough County for charges including robbery with a gun, witness tampering, and fleeing and eluding.