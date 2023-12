Another Cantonment Business Burglary Reported At Back To The Rack Thrift Store

Another Cantonment business burglary is under investigation.

Someone forced their way into the Back to the Rack Thrift Store in the 400 block of Highway 29. A door to the business was pried open.

Wednesday, we reported about burglaries at Pittman’s Cantonment Building Materials in Cantonment.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.