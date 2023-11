Multiple Buglaries At Cantonment Building Materials Business Under Investigation

Multiple burglaries are under investigation at a Cantonment business.

Pittman’s Cantonment Building Materials and Hardware says they have lost about $10,000 so far in at least two burglaries.

Video shows the culprits in dark hoodies with masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.