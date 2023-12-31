2023 Ends With Century’s State-Required Financial Audit Not Posted

As 2023 comes to a close, Century’s state-required audit of the previous fiscal year is now six months overdue, leaving residents without a clear picture of the financial condition of their town.

The legal deadline for submitting the Annual Financial Report, often referred to simply as an audit, to the Florida Department of Financial Services is June 30 of each year.

As of December 30, Century’s 2021-22 fiscal year audit that was due June 30, 2023, had not been received and posted online by the Florida Auditor General.

Century has missed the state law mandated audit deadline every year for about a decade.

The late audit comes in a year that Florida State Sen. Doug Broxson warned interim Century Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. that the town may need to consider de-chartering and letting Escambia County take over.

Broxson’s comments came during a late October meeting of the Escambia County Legislative Delegation — Sen. Doug Broxson, State Rep. Alex Andrade and State Rep. Michelle Salzman — in Pensacola. Gomez had addressed the delegation, thanking them for millions in state funding that has gone to projects in Century, including a bridge replacement, wastewater treatment plant repairs and repairs to a failed water well serving the state prison.

‘I’ve been dealing with Century for 14 years,” Broxson told Gomez. “I know you’ve had tremendous challenges there. Your tax base is very low, and your needs are very great. I can tell you this delegation has doubled down on trying to help Century.”

“We are praying for you, we know you have a big challenge, we want you to do well,” Broxson continued. “But we know you are in tough circumstances. I would hope that at some point if things continue where it’s a challenge to meet your budget, that you would consider de-chartering Century so you could come under the umbrella of Escambia County and let them take their resources and help you with some of your major problems. I’ve watched it, I know you’ve tried, but we really need a bigger hand to help you get to where you need to be.”

The last audit with the state three months late for fiscal year 2020-21 found a deficit balance in the General Fund of $2.9 million and in the Natural Gas Fund of $1.8 million. A list of deficiencies and problems were also identified, many repeated from previous years.

A 2019 grand jury report that found gross mismanagement in the town, over a million dollars lost in utility operations, missing natural gas, about $3 million improperly borrowed from accounts with a 750-year payback plan, and a state of financial emergency. The town has never worked to follow many of the grand jury recommendations.