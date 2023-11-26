Rita Gail Gilliam

Rita Gail Gilliam, 64, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away Thursday, November 23, 2023. Gail was born in Lewisburg, Tennessee in 1959. She lived in several places while growing up as an Army brat. She was a loving daughter, sister, and friend. Gail spent over 4 decades as a nurse. She worked for almost 30 years at Baptist Hospital on the Oncology floor. She then transferred to the Woodlands Medical Specialists.

Gail loved nursing. She always wanted to help people and comfort them. Over the years, she also gave that love and comfort to those she worked with and befriended. If you ever needed help or advice, she was always there to support you. She had a calm presence that always made you feel loved.

Gail was devoted to her church, Harvest Christian Center. She took attendance at services and knew almost everyone by name (except the visitors). She was always happy to be among the fellowship for services and events. She supported missions, ministries, and other causes that she felt strongly needed support.

Gail is preceded in death by her mother, Charlene Gilliam.

Gail will be greatly missed by her siblings, Jennifer and Jason. She has been like a second mother to them over the years. She will also be missed by anyone whose life she touched in work, in church, and in life.

Visitation services will be held from 5:30 p.m.- 6:30 p.m., Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, FL 32533).

Funeral services will take place, Friday, December 1, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North with Pastor William Strickland officiating.

Gail will be laid to rest at Cottage Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.