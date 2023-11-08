Rain Moves Into Our Forecast By Friday
November 8, 2023
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning.
Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.
Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.
