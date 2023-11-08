Rain Moves Into Our Forecast By Friday

November 8, 2023

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Veterans Day: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 59. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 