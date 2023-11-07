Northview FFA Alumni Named The Nation’s Number One Alumni Chapter

November 7, 2023

The Northview High School FFA Alumni Chapter was named the National Outstanding FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter during the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana

After being named as a top five finalist on the state level earlier this year, their application was eligible to advance to the national level, was named as a national finalist earlier this fall, and later named as the overall national winner on November 2 at the 96th National FFA Convention.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 