Northview FFA Alumni Named The Nation’s Number One Alumni Chapter

The Northview High School FFA Alumni Chapter was named the National Outstanding FFA Alumni & Supporters Chapter during the National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana

After being named as a top five finalist on the state level earlier this year, their application was eligible to advance to the national level, was named as a national finalist earlier this fall, and later named as the overall national winner on November 2 at the 96th National FFA Convention.