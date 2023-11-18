John Jimmy ‘Pops’ Roley, Sr.

November 18, 2023

John Jimmy “Pops” Roley, Sr., age 74, of Bratt, FL passed away on November 15, 2023. He was born on March 5, 1949 in Bratt, FL to Joe and Anna Mae Ledkins Roley. He retired from the Utility Services of Gulf Breeze and enjoyed spending his time working on his farm. He also was a Shriner. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mickey Diane Nichols Roley and his siblings, Joe Roley, Jr., Donald Roley and Helen Flirt.

He is survived by his sons, John (Charlotte) Roley of Bratt, FL and Kenneth (Sherry) Roley of Davisville, FL; his brother, David (Pam) Roley of Bratt, FL; his sisters, Ann (Roy) Lowery of Bratt, FL and Mary Gordon of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren, Tyler (Allison) Roley and Savannah Roley; two step grandchildren, Sara Rolin and Alyssa Barber and his great grandchild, Elijah Roley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tyler Roley officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Craig Lowery, Donald Roley, Bo McGhee, Jordan Lee, Wayne Gunn and Tom Koehler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Roley, III, Gary Roley, Bill Lee and Carly Edwards.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under Obituaries 

 