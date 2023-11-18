John Jimmy ‘Pops’ Roley, Sr.

John Jimmy “Pops” Roley, Sr., age 74, of Bratt, FL passed away on November 15, 2023. He was born on March 5, 1949 in Bratt, FL to Joe and Anna Mae Ledkins Roley. He retired from the Utility Services of Gulf Breeze and enjoyed spending his time working on his farm. He also was a Shriner. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mickey Diane Nichols Roley and his siblings, Joe Roley, Jr., Donald Roley and Helen Flirt.

He is survived by his sons, John (Charlotte) Roley of Bratt, FL and Kenneth (Sherry) Roley of Davisville, FL; his brother, David (Pam) Roley of Bratt, FL; his sisters, Ann (Roy) Lowery of Bratt, FL and Mary Gordon of Jacksonville, FL; his grandchildren, Tyler (Allison) Roley and Savannah Roley; two step grandchildren, Sara Rolin and Alyssa Barber and his great grandchild, Elijah Roley.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tyler Roley officiating. Interment will follow in Godwin Cemetery in Bratt, FL.

Active pallbearers will be Craig Lowery, Donald Roley, Bo McGhee, Jordan Lee, Wayne Gunn and Tom Koehler.

Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Roley, III, Gary Roley, Bill Lee and Carly Edwards.

Visitation will be held Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at 10:00 a.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.