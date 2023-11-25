Frank Earl Godwin

Mr. Frank Earl Godwin, age 81 of Glover Road in Century, Florida, passed away Wednesday morning November 22, 2023, at his Century address. Mr. Godwin was a native of Brewton and lifelong resident of the Century area. He was a retired from Kimberly Clark in the Woods department, was a welder, cabinet maker, and attended the House of Prayer Holiness Church in the Appleton Community. Mr. Godwin was past president of the Blue Branch Hunting Club and was a 1959 graduate of Century High School. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buford F. Godwin and Mary Frances Welch Godwin; sister, Clarice Watson; brother, Phillip Wayne Godwin.

Mr. Godwin is survived by his daughter, Angela (Tommy Lee) Johnson of Flomaton; 3 brothers, Jerry (Linda) Godwin of Century, Danny (Enola) Godwin of Scottsboro, AL, Randall (Tammy) Godwin of Scottsboro, AL; sister, Barbara (Aubrey) Carroll of Westville, FL; 3 grandchildren, Austin (Kailynne) Johnson of the Pineview Community, Shyanne Johnson of Century, Caitlyn Johnson of Century; 2 great-grandchildren, Anna Grace Johnson, Jase Johnson.

Funeral services for Mr. Frank Earl Godwin will be held Sunday November 26, 2023, at 2 P.M. from the Chapel of Flomaton Funeral Home with Brother Chris Carroll, Brother Nathaniel Roach and Brother Tommy Lee Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery with FLOMATON FUNERAL HOME OF FLOMATON DIRECTING.

Visitation will be held Sunday November 26, 2023, from 1 P.M. until 2 P.M. service time at Flomaton Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Boogie Boutwell, Austin Johnson, Randall Godwin, Danny Godwin, Jerry Godw