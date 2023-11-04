Fires Damage Two North Escambia Structures Saturday

November 4, 2023

Two unrelated fires damaged structures in North Escambia on Saturday.

The first was reported about 4:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Pineville Road, just north of Arthur Brown Road. It was first reported as a yard fire that spread to home. One person was reportedly injured and evaluated by Escambia County EMS.

The second was reported about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of Brown Road, just off North Century Boulevard. firefighters arrived to find the structure fully involved in fire.

Additional details were not  available as investigations continued.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.

