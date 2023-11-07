Escambia Man Gets Two Life Terms Plus 35 Years For Sexual Battery Of A Minor

An Escambia County man is charged with 1,200 total counts of sexually assault and incest charged involving a minor has been sentenced to life plus 35 years in prison.

Robert Cota, 31, was charged with 600 counts of sexual assault on a victim age 12 to 18, and 600 counts of incest for incidents that reportedly took place over the last six years.

During the trial, it was revealed that Robert Cota had been sexually abusing a minor child for a period of three years. The abuse started when the victim was 11 years old and continued until they were 14 years old. When law enforcement made contact with the victim, they found that the victim also had extensive bruising, scars, and marks from months of physical abuse at the hands of Robert Cota. At the trial, Robert Cota admitted to hitting the victim with belts, cords, and automobile parts.

““This defendant perpetrated some of the most heinous acts against a vulnerable child. This sentence ensures that Robert Cota will not be a danger to anyone else and provides some much needed closure to the victim and their family,” prosecutor Carrie Gilmer stated.

An arrest report states a local pastor told deputies that Cota approached him and said he “had issues with one of the beliefs” in the church guideline book. He then specifically pointed to the word “incest”.

As the conversation continued, the pastor told Cota that what he was doing was not right, and that he needed to report himself to the authorities. The pastor later provided Cota’s information to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The report states the victim said the sexual encounters with Cota had been happening since she was 7-years old. She added Cota told her these acts were how to show affection.

When Cota was arrested on unrelated charges last September, the report states the mother said she recently learned of Cota and the victim having a sexual relationship. According to the report, Cota became angry and pointed a gun at the victim multiple times. Cota was arrested for aggravated assault domestic violence as authorities began investigating the sexual assault and incest allegations.

The report states that during the September incident, the victim and Cota both told the mother of the sexual relationship before taking back their statements.

According to the report, when deputies went to arrest Cota for sexual assault and incest, he said he was not surprised of the accusations.