Escambia County Partners with Waterfront Rescue For Community Cold Weather Shelter

Escambia County has partnered with Waterfront Rescue Mission to establish a consistent cold weather sheltering plan for the community, providing free shelter options for men, women and children to stay during cold weather events.

Through the partnership, Waterfront Rescue Mission will be the central receiving point for anyone in need of emergency shelter when the temperature drops to 40 degrees or less. Waterfront will coordinate with other partner agencies including ReEntry Alliance Pensacola to ensure anyone needing cold weather shelter can be accommodated.

Escambia County and Waterfront Rescue Mission hosted a Cold Weather Community Forum today, Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Waterfront Rescue Mission facility, providing an opportunity for productive conversation between community partners. Approximately 60 people attended the forum, including representatives from shelters, homeless outreach organizations, local law enforcement, and numerous community partners working together to address cold weather sheltering needs in Escambia County.

“Extreme cold weather can impact anyone, including children and families who are living in their car or in a tent, with little to no protection from the cold,” Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins said. “Our goal through this partnership is to provide shelter from the cold to anyone in our community who needs it, regardless of their life circumstances. We greatly appreciate Waterfront for approaching Escambia County about working together to establish a plan for more consistent cold weather sheltering in our community.”

During declared cold weather events, men can stay at Waterfront Rescue Mission at no charge, and Waterfront will work with REAP to house women and children overnight. If no accommodation can be made, Waterfront will still shelter anyone during cold weather emergencies.

Waterfront Rescue Mission also operates as a Day Resource Center Monday-Friday under normal circumstances, but it will be open 24 hours a day during cold weather events to serve as a warming center for anyone who needs to get out of the cold.

“I am grateful to God, He has given Waterfront the resources to shelter people in our community,” Waterfront President Clay Romano said. “Our goal is to work in cooperation with other service providers to ensure that people are safe during cold weather events.”

Escambia County and Waterfront Rescue Mission are seeking volunteers willing to assist with shelters during cold weather events, along with donations such as blankets, jackets, socks and more.