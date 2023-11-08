Escambia County Commission Cancels COW Workshop, November Regular Meeting

The Escambia County Commission has canceled the Thursday, Nov. 9 planned Committee of the Whole (COW) meeting. The Board of County Commissioners’ meeting, originally scheduled for 9 a.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 14, has also been canceled.

The COW is a workshop type meeting held for commission discussion, but no votes are taken.

The BOCC will hold their nxt regular meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7, at 5:30 p.m.