Escambia County Animal Welfare Open On Sundays Beginning Today

The Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is pleased to announce it will begin extended holiday hours starting Sunday, Nov. 5. The Animal Welfare and Adoption Center will open on the following Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the remainder of the year to allow the public additional opportunities to adopt:

Nov. 5

Nov. 12

Nov. 19

Nov. 26

Dec. 3

Dec. 10

Dec. 17

The facility will be closed to the public for the following holiday dates:

Nov. 10 – Veterans Day

Nov. 23-24 – Thanksgiving

Dec. 24-25 – Christmas

Dec. 31-Jan. 2 – New Year’s

“One of our priorities at the Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare is to get animals out of our facility and into their forever homes,” said John Robinson, Director for the Department of Animal Welfare. “We do this through adoptions and reuniting lost pets with their families. During this holiday season, thanks to help from our other county departments, we have the ability to be open on Sundays to provide more of these opportunities for everyone. Our long-term goal is to provide these new hours on a permanent basis. We believe this is a benefit to the animals in our facility and the members of our community.”

The Escambia County Animal Welfare and Adoption Center is located at 200 W. Fairfield Drive. Hours of operation Friday from 12-5 p.m., and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.