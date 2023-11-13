Chestnut Road Closes Thursday for Bridge Work

November 13, 2023

Chestnut Road between Chance and Barrineau Park roads will be closed to thru traffic beginning Thursday, Nov. 16, while construction crews perform structural work to the Chestnut Road Bridge. During this time, traffic will be detoured along Highway 29 from Barrineau Park Road to Chance Road in both directions. Chestnut Road is expected to re-open by December 2023.

Residents, pedestrians, local traffic and emergency vehicles will have access to properties within the work area at all times; however, there may be short periods when a driveway or entrance may be blocked temporarily as equipment and materials are moved during construction.

If other roadway closures are necessary or work is delayed, another notice will be issued.

The bridge, constructed in 1967, is about 16 feet long and spans Dry Creek.

<strong>NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.</strong>

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 