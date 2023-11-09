Century Moving Forward With Gomez’s Recommendation Too Hire Town Manager

The Town of Century is moving forward with negotiations to hire a town manager.

Howard Brown, Jr., principal of the Local Government Consulting Group of West Palm Beach was one of four that responded to the town’s request for proposals for a town manager months ago.

The town accepted the proposals after Newly appointed Century interim Mayor Luis Gomez, Jr. told the council that he would need help to properly run the town.

“I know that I am in over my head, but I don’t want the town of Century to suffer due to my lack of experience in this position,” Gomez told his town council a few minutes after he was sworn in in late August.

Howard’s proposal states that he “has served as a City Manager with a national perspective, having successfully managed municipalities across the country.” and “My municipal government experience spans a diverse range of communities, including urban, rural, and suburban areas,”. His experience included village manager in Indiantown, Florida, city manager in Bell, CA, Muscokogee, OK, and of Opa-Locka, FL.

Brown told the council that he is a native of Escambia County, Florida.

Months ago, Gomez asked the town council to consider contracting with consultant Robert Thompson of DeFuniak Springs, who he said was recommended by the Florida League of Cities. However, Thompson later accepted a job in Arkansas.

Gomez introduced Brown during a council meeting Tuesday night, telling the council that it was critical that quick action be taken to bring a town manager on board. He then pushed for Thursday night’s fast special meeting, less than 48 hours later, in order to hire Brown.

Florida’s Sunshine Law states “special meetings should have no less than 24 and preferably at least 72 hours reasonable notice to the public”. Otherwise, “except in the case of emergency or special meetings, notice should be provided at least 7

days prior to the meeting”.

The town was set to post the notice at town hall and on the town’s website.

The Sunshine Law also states, “The use of press releases, faxes, e-mails, and/or phone calls to the local news media is highly effective in providing notice of upcoming meetings.” The town on Wednesday provided NorthEscambia.com with a notice concerning a street closure upcoming on Saturday, but did not provide any notice of the special council meeting.

During Thursday’s special meeting, the council gave no consideration to any of the other applicants.

The council voted to allow Gomez and the town attorney to enter into negotiatons with Brown.