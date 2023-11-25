After 300 Days, Escambia Animal Shelter’s Longest Resident Now Has A Home For The Holidays

November 25, 2023

Some good news to share this Thanksgiving holiday weeknd..the longest residdent of the Escambia County animal sheltr has a home for the holidays.

Gibson had been in the shelter for 300 days before being adopte dby his forever family, the Wingards.

“He’s adjusting very well, has eaten and drank, and is now tuckered out beside me on the couch snoring away. He has had no potty accidents and took a real long walk around our neighborhood. He’s such a sweet boy, and I am forever thankful to y’all for trusting us with him,” Gibson’s mom said of her “angl baby”.

