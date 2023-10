Tonight’s Powerball Jackpot Jumps To $1.04 Billion

The jackpot for tonight’s Powerball drawing as jumped to $1.04 billion.

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching the five white ball numbers (1-69) and the Power Ball number (1-26). The overall odds of winning a prize in the game are approximately 1-in-24.87.

Tickets must be purchased by 9 p.m. CDT to be eligible.