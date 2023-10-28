Thousands Participate In Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

October 28, 2023

Thousands of people took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Pensacola Saturday morning.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the walk, many walking  to honor loved ones fighting breast cancer or those that have lost their lives.

At last count Saturday, the event had raised $216,000.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team took part in Saturday’s event.

Pictured: The Tate High School softball team and friends took part in Saturday’s walk. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FEATURE TOP STORY, FRONT TOP, Features, General 

 