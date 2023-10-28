Thousands Participate In Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

Thousands of people took part in the annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk in downtown Pensacola Saturday morning.

An estimated 10,000 people took part in the walk, many walking to honor loved ones fighting breast cancer or those that have lost their lives.

At last count Saturday, the event had raised $216,000.

Pictured: The Tate Lady Aggies Softball team took part in Saturday’s event.

Pictured: The Tate High School softball team and friends took part in Saturday’s walk. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.