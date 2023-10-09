This Is Who Claimed A $22K Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold In Beulah

We now know who had a winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Beulah.

The ticket sold at the SP Food Mart at West Nine Mile Road and Bridlewood Road was one of six winning tickets in the Wednesday evening drawing and was worth $22,614.39.

According to the Florida Lottery, the cash option on the winning ticket was claimed by Robert Kenneth Sapp of Robertsdale. The five other winning tickets were sold in Orlando, Palm Harbor, Fort Pierce, Port Saint Lucie and Miami.

The Wednesday evening winning numbers were 7-11-17-21-25.

It was the third winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at the retailer this year. A Robertsdale woman won $18,317.59 in August, and a $36,427.41 winning ticket sold there February 6 expired without being claimed.