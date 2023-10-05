Six People, Including Three Children, Injured In Escambia County Wreck

Six people, including three children, were injured in a serious wreck Wednesday afternoon in Escambia County.

The driver of a black Buick failed to yield the right of way and turned in front of another vehicle on Highway 98 near Fairfield Drive, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Two passengers were ejected from the Buick.

The 75-year old Buick driver and passengers — ages 12 years, two years, and an infant under age one — were all seriously injured. The 18-year old driver of the second vehicle received minor injuries while his 18-year old passenger was seriously injured.

Troopers said the infant and 2-year old were not in proper child restraints.

The FHP is continuing their investigation.

File photo.