Semi Hauling 14 Crushed Vehicles Crashes On I-10

A semi hauling 14 crushed cars crashed on I-10 just west of Pensacola Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 61-year old Mobile man lost control of hs semi and crashed in the median. The trailer became separated from the truck, causing the trailer to overturn multiple times into the median — depositing 14 crushed cars into the median.

There were no injuries, but traffic was delayed for the cleanup.