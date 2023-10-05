Semi Hauling 14 Crushed Vehicles Crashes On I-10

October 5, 2023

A semi hauling 14 crushed cars crashed on I-10 just west of Pensacola Boulevard Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 61-year old Mobile man lost control of hs semi and crashed in the median. The trailer became separated from the truck, causing the trailer to overturn multiple times into the median — depositing 14 crushed cars into the median.

There were no injuries, but traffic was delayed for the cleanup.

Comments

2 Responses to “Semi Hauling 14 Crushed Vehicles Crashes On I-10”

  1. Craig S. on October 5th, 2023 6:13 pm

    Well, at least all the vehicles were pre-crushed.

  2. Charlotte Bates on October 5th, 2023 4:27 pm

    WOW!! I was coming home, driving down highway 29 north, when I noticed all the cars backed up on the interstate. Was wondering what was going on. Thank God no one was injured or killed.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 