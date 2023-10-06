Second Suspect Charged In Deadly Atmore Shooting

A second suspect has been charged with a fatal shooting last May in Atmore.

Wiley Tait, Jr., 42, was charged this week with murder and discharging a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 31-year old Robert Starks. Starks was shot in the area of Carver Avenue and King Street about 2:15 a.m. on May 29 and later died from his injuries.

Eric DePaul Mitchell, 44, was charged in late June with murder and discharging a firearm for the shooting.

No motive has been released by the Atmore Police Department.

Pictured above: Wiley Tait, Jr. Pictured below: Eric DePaul Mitchell.