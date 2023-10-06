Second Suspect Charged In Deadly Atmore Shooting
October 6, 2023
A second suspect has been charged with a fatal shooting last May in Atmore.
Wiley Tait, Jr., 42, was charged this week with murder and discharging a firearm in connection with the shooting death of 31-year old Robert Starks. Starks was shot in the area of Carver Avenue and King Street about 2:15 a.m. on May 29 and later died from his injuries.
Eric DePaul Mitchell, 44, was charged in late June with murder and discharging a firearm for the shooting.
No motive has been released by the Atmore Police Department.
Pictured above: Wiley Tait, Jr. Pictured below: Eric DePaul Mitchell.
