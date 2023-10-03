Robert Otis Thomas

Robert Otis Thomas, 67, of Molino, Florida, passed away Monday, October 2, 2023.

Robert, “Pops”, “Paw Paw”; a man of many titles. The one he loved to be called most was “Paw Paw”. He loved all his grand kids and they all loved him. He worked hard for his family for over 25 years being a roofer, and if he wasn’t doing that, he was helping whoever needed him. He was a jack of all trades. If you need something done, you called Pops.

His life was definitely one for the books. To be loved by many says a lot about someone. He left a little piece of himself in all of our hearts. He was a father figure to many.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Malcolm Thomas Sr.; his brother, Jackie Thomas; daughter, Heather; and grandson, Noah James.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara Thomas; his children, Tara (James), Robert Jr. (Collyn), Nathan (Crystal), Patricia (Pete), Earnest (Jennifer), Kimberly; daughters, Robin, Michelle, and Joanna; his many grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; his brothers, Malcolm Thomas and Johnny Thomas; his mother, Lura Mae Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

He will forever be missed. Superman has hung his cape.

The family of Robert Otis Thomas will receive friends for visitation from 1-2 p.m., Thursday, October 5, 2023, at Faith Chapel Funeral Home North (1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, Florida 32533).

Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. with Pastor Mike Mashburn officiating.

Robert will be laid to rest at Clear Springs Cemetery in Robertsdale, Alabama.

Faith Chapel Funeral Home North, 1000 South Highway 29, Cantonment, is entrusted with arrangements.