Register Now For Oct. 13 Northview Homecoming Parade

October 4, 2023

The Northview High School Homecoming Parade will take place Friday, October 13.

For free entry to participate in the parade, click here for an entry form and release (pdf). Registrations are due by Friday, October 6.

The parade will line up at noon and roll at 12:30 p.m. from Northview High School. It will travel east on Highway 4 before turning on Bratt Road by the Travis Nelson Park, around the park to Ashcraft Road to Highway 99, travel north past Bratt Elementary School, turn back onto Highway 4 and end at Northview. (Note that Ashcraft Road has a very narrow shoulder with no place to park.)

Some changes to this years parade schedule:

  • Only parade participants will be allowed to enter Northview’s campus
  • Students will return to 7th Period Following the parade festivities.
  • Parents picking up parade participants from NWE, Ernest Ward, or other youth organizations outside of Northview may park behind the baseball field to retrieve the child.
  • No one but parade floats should be entering through the bus loop at the end of the parade.
  • Parade floats that park on campus will not be allowed to leave till after the buses leave.

