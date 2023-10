Photos: Farmers Work To Harvest Peanuts Before Rain

Local farmers worked Monday and Tuesday to harvest peanuts that were dug and on top of the ground before anticipated rainfall Wednesday.

An area of low pressure will move along a frontal boundary in the northern Gulf of Mexico, bringing perhaps several inches of much needed rainfall through Friday.

Pictured: Peanuts are harvested on Bratt Road. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.