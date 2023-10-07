One Injured In Early Morning Highway 97 Crash Near Walnut Hill

October 7, 2023

One person was injured in a crash early Saturday morning on Highway 97 south of Walnut Hill.

The rollover wreck was reported about 2:35 p.m. on Highway 97 just south of Howell Road. The female driver lost control, left the roadway and crashed into the treeline.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle on her own. Her injuries were not believed to be life threatening.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were also dispatched.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 