Northview Chiefs Sweep The Hoboes On Senior Night (With Photo Gallery)

Northview High School volleyball honored their seniors Tuesday night and swept three straight from the visiting Laurel Hill Hoboes.

The Chiefs defeated Laurel Hill 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.

Before the match, the Lady Chiefs recognized seniors Bailee Wiley, Kendal Beasley and Kayleigh Jay, along with manager Ja`Niya Hooks.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for extra senior night photos at the end of the gallery.)

The Northview Chiefs (11-4, 2-3) will finish the regular season on the road in a district game at Central (6-11, 4-1) next Thursday at 5 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.