Northview Chiefs Sweep The Hoboes On Senior Night (With Photo Gallery)

October 4, 2023

Northview  High School volleyball honored their seniors Tuesday night and swept three straight from the visiting Laurel Hill Hoboes.

The Chiefs defeated Laurel Hill 25-16, 25-16, 25-23.

Before the match, the Lady Chiefs recognized seniors Bailee Wiley, Kendal Beasley and Kayleigh Jay, along with manager Ja`Niya Hooks.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for extra senior night photos at the end of the gallery.)

The Northview Chiefs (11-4, 2-3) will finish the regular season on the road in a district game at Central (6-11, 4-1) next Thursday at 5 p.m.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE, Sports, TOP sports 

 