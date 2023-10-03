Northview Beats Pine Forest 3-1
October 3, 2023
The 1A Northview Chiefs defeated the 5A Pine Forest Eagles 3-1 in high school volleyball Monday in Pensacola.
Northview won 25-23, 22-25. 25-17, 25-15.
Last month, Northview defeated Pine Forest 2-0 in Bratt in a match played with officials due to a scheduling problem.
Northview (10-4, 1-3) will host a district match against Laurel Hill (3-15, 0-5) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
