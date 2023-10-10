National School Lunch Week: Have Your Say In Choosing Menus For Next Semester

It’s National School Lunch Week, and the Escambia County School District is asking for input into menus for next semester.

Surveys are available the links below, divided by grade level.

Pre-K: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8ST7WML

Elementary School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XTWMJW8

Middle School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8SG8ZKX

High School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8SHZWVF

Pictured: A school lunch served last week at Tate High School with oven fried chicken and biscuit with sides of turnip greens, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.