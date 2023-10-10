National School Lunch Week: Have Your Say In Choosing Menus For Next Semester
October 10, 2023
It’s National School Lunch Week, and the Escambia County School District is asking for input into menus for next semester.
Surveys are available the links below, divided by grade level.
Pre-K: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8ST7WML
Elementary School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/XTWMJW8
Middle School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8SG8ZKX
High School: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/8SHZWVF
Pictured: A school lunch served last week at Tate High School with oven fried chicken and biscuit with sides of turnip greens, mashed potatoes and fresh fruit. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
Comments