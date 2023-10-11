Low Moving Across Gulf Will Bring High Chance Of Rain

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Showers, mainly after 1pm. High near 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers. Low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 45.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70.