Local Teachers Receive Foundation Grants For Excellence
October 6, 2023
The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation is awarding over $100,000 in grants to teachers, schools and departments through its Grants for Excellence program for the current school year. These funds are being awarded to 17 recipients, focusing on Literacy, Low Performing Students & Graduation Rates. This year, grants awarded are between $2,000 and $7,500 for high-impact projects.
Grants for Excellence recipients are:
- Lacey Blackmon — Jim Allen Elementary School
- Lori Perkins — McArthur Elementary School
- Kristin Maum — J.M. Tate High School
- Shannon Rowe — Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Stephanie Odom — Montclair Elementary School
- Brooke Ferrara — Beulah Elementary School
- Roberta Wetzel — Jim C. Bailey Middle School
- Molly O’Connor — Roy Hyatt Environmental Center
- Jennifer Kemp — C.A. Weis Elementary
- Julia Britt — Bellview Middle School
- Yohana Lopez — Ensley Elementary School
- Sabra Kuhlman — Holm Elementary School
- Elizabeth Greenberg — Montclair Elementary School
- Megan Currie — Scenic Heights Elementary School
- Rebecca Hatch — Molino Park Elementary School
- Suzanne DeLay — ECPS Math and Science Department
- Stacey Duncan — McArthur Elementary School
Grants for Excellence are funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and matching grant funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations through the School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program.
Pictured: Molly O’Connor and the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center were one of the recipients of a Grant for Excellence. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
