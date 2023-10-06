Local Teachers Receive Foundation Grants For Excellence

The Escambia County Public Schools Foundation is awarding over $100,000 in grants to teachers, schools and departments through its Grants for Excellence program for the current school year. These funds are being awarded to 17 recipients, focusing on Literacy, Low Performing Students & Graduation Rates. This year, grants awarded are between $2,000 and $7,500 for high-impact projects.

Grants for Excellence recipients are:

Lacey Blackmon — Jim Allen Elementary School

Lori Perkins — McArthur Elementary School

Kristin Maum — J.M. Tate High School

Shannon Rowe — Scenic Heights Elementary School

Stephanie Odom — Montclair Elementary School

Brooke Ferrara — Beulah Elementary School

Roberta Wetzel — Jim C. Bailey Middle School

Molly O’Connor — Roy Hyatt Environmental Center

Jennifer Kemp — C.A. Weis Elementary

Julia Britt — Bellview Middle School

Yohana Lopez — Ensley Elementary School

Sabra Kuhlman — Holm Elementary School

Elizabeth Greenberg — Montclair Elementary School

Megan Currie — Scenic Heights Elementary School

Rebecca Hatch — Molino Park Elementary School

Suzanne DeLay — ECPS Math and Science Department

Stacey Duncan — McArthur Elementary School

Grants for Excellence are funded by the Escambia County Public School Foundation and matching grant funds from the Consortium of Florida Education Foundations through the School District Education Foundation Matching Grant Program.

Pictured: Molly O’Connor and the Roy Hyatt Environmental Center were one of the recipients of a Grant for Excellence. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.