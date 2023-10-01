Jiles Overcomes Low Moment With Record Night In Leading No. 6 UWF Past NGU

In a span of 75 seconds Saturday, John Jiles went from the lowest point of UWF’s night to stamping the greatest, single-game receiver performance in Argos football history.

Oh, how they needed it, too.

Jiles willed his way with scoring catches, led sixth-ranked UWF to a fourth-quarter explosion that became a 48-24 victory against North Greenville and continued the Argos’ three-season, unbeaten streak in Gulf South Conference road games.

“This means a lot to me and obviously being back in the Carolinas, coming here, that was special, too,” said Jiles, a senior from Wake Forest, North Carolina, who transferred to UWF this year from Virginia Union.

Before Jiles finished the game with an astonishing 11 catches for 277 yards and three touchdowns – the fourth most yards by a receiver in GSC history – he had disaster strike.

Early in the fourth quarter, Jiles had the ball ripped from his arms as he was falling on a third-down conversion catch. North Greenville’s Jerrick Foster then headed the other way on a stunning, 33-yard, strip-and-score fumble return that cut UWF’s once-comfortable lead into 27-24 with 12:42 left in the game.

All the emotion, the momentum was suddenly on the Crusaders’ sideline at North Greenville’s Yount Stadium.

But Jiles instantly made amends. After the ensuing kickoff became a touchback, UWF quarterback Peewee Jarrett connected again with Jiles for a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 11:19 remaining.

“That was a very low moment for me and right after that play, I said, well, I’ve got to make a play, I gotta make up for it, I gotta make up for it,” Jiles said. “I kept pounding that in my head and it then presented itself and I just went out made a play.”

Just like that, UWF’s lead was 10 points again. The Argos (4-1) later faced a 3rd-and-10 situation from North Greenville 44. UWF head coach Kaleb Nobles called for a pass that Jarrett beautifully threw to Jiles for a knockout touchdown with 2:44 left.

“It was like the cherry on top… it was great to end the night,” said Jiles, whose record surpassed the 254 receiving yards produced by Quentin Randolph, a Navarre High grad, in the 2019 national championship game.

“I am super excited about those guys,” Nobles said. “I can see that happening and I am not surprised, because they’ve had a great connection all summer.”

The only player in college football this season at all levels with more single-game yards is New Hampshire running back Dylan Laube who produced 295 yards in a game against Central Michigan.

“Guys like John Jiles, Peewee Jarrett and all those wide receivers, the tight ends and running backs… they make my life a lot easier. I’m really excited about this offense,” Nobles said.

A minute later, following UWF’s third defensive interception, the Argos were going to run out the clock when Jalen Bussey busted through a gaping hole and went 57 yards to double the lead and create the final score.

“I am very proud of that O-line,” said Nobles, whose team had 607 yards total offense and average 8.8 yards per-play. “They played very well and our running backs were phenomenal.”

This was among the wildest wins in UWF’s conference road streak. And longest, too, after the game took 3 hours, 33 minutes to complete, because of various reasons.

“I am really proud of how our guys played overall, how our effort was the entire game,” Nobles said. “There are a lot of things we really need to clean up, but we are moving in a really good direction.”

Leading the checklist of clean-up is the multitude of UWF penalties. It has been a season issue.

“We have to get more disciplined,” Nobles said.

The Argos overcame a season-high 17 penalties with big performances from many players. Jarrett followed his strong game a week ago against West Georgia – playing only three quarters that night in a lopsided win – by completing 21 of 33 passes against North Greenville for 419 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions. He also rushed for a touchdown.

The running game was led by C.J. Wilson with 68 yards, then Jamontez Woods with 59 yards and Bussey’s two carries that included one to the end zone.

Among Jiles’ receiver supporting cast, Caden Leggett had five catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. KJ Franklin had two catches, one for a touchdown.

The Argos defense was led by Walker Robinson, a Fort Walton Beach High grad, who had 10 tackles, 7 solo stops. Gael Laurent had nine stops. Quincy Milhomme had two interceptions. Ralph Ortiz had the other interception.

The Argos racked up six quarterback sacks.

After North Greenville drove to the Argos’ 2 yard-line on the game’s opening possession, settling for a field goal, UWF took command of the first half, leading 20-3 at halftime.

Jarrett’s scoring run made it 27-10 with 55 seconds left in the third quarter. But the Crusaders answered with two touchdowns in 13 seconds. They finished a 79-yard drive with a touchdown pass, then had the big-play fumble return to produce 14 points.

“We pulled away at the end, but obviously I would have loved for us to start out hotter in the third quarter,” Nobles said. “We played well in the first half, executed the two minute drill and had a chance to get points (before missing field goal).”

The win now leads into a defining October, which begins with UWF’s homecoming game next Saturday against Shorter. The Argos will then play West Alabama and Delta State on the road, before ending the month at home against Valdosta State.

by Bill Vilona