IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

October 22, 2023

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, on Sunday anounced grant recipients selected at this year’s annual meeting,

The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life

Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks

The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse

Ocean Hour, Inc. dba Ocean Hour
Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks

FAMILY

Children in Crisis, Inc.
Wheels of Impact

Valerie’s House, Inc. dba Valerie’s House Pensacola
Build for Valerie’s House Pensacola Permanent Location: The Kitchen Is The Heart of a Home

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba CIL of Northwest Florida

MILES Project (Mobile Independent Living Education and Services-Health and Wellness)

Health and Hope Clinic, Inc. dba Health and Hope Clinic

Building Health and Wellness for our Community

Santa Rosa Kids’ House, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Kids’ House

Healing: The Experience

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 