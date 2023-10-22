IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2023 Grant Recipients

IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, on Sunday anounced grant recipients selected at this year’s annual meeting,

The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus

STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band

Traditional Council Roundhouse

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus

STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band

Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H

To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy

ULA Gives Kids a Life

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus

STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band

Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H

To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy

ULA Gives Kids a Life

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus

STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band

Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H

To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy

ULA Gives Kids a Life

Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks

The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:

ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY

Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus

STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage

The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band

Traditional Council Roundhouse

EDUCATION

Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H

To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility

Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy

ULA Gives Kids a Life

ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION

Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge

Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse

Ocean Hour, Inc. dba Ocean Hour

Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks

FAMILY

Children in Crisis, Inc.

Wheels of Impact

Valerie’s House, Inc. dba Valerie’s House Pensacola

Build for Valerie’s House Pensacola Permanent Location: The Kitchen Is The Heart of a Home

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba CIL of Northwest Florida

MILES Project (Mobile Independent Living Education and Services-Health and Wellness)

Health and Hope Clinic, Inc. dba Health and Hope Clinic

Building Health and Wellness for our Community

Santa Rosa Kids’ House, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Kids’ House

Healing: The Experience