IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area Announces 2023 Grant Recipients
October 22, 2023
IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area, a women’s philanthropic organization, on Sunday anounced grant recipients selected at this year’s annual meeting,
The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage
The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage
The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse
EDUCATION
Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility
Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage
The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse
EDUCATION
Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility
Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life
ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION
Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage
The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse
EDUCATION
Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility
Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life
Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks
The grant recipients selected by IMPACT 100’s members are as follows:
ARTS, CULTURE & HISTORY
Pensacola Children’s Chorus, Inc. dba Pensacola Children’s Chorus
STEP BOLDLY: Building Confidence with a Reliable Performance Stage
The Santa Rosa Band of the Lower Muscogee, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Creek Band
Traditional Council Roundhouse
EDUCATION
Santa Rosa County 4-H Association dba Santa Rosa County 4-H
To Make the Best Better: Finish the 4-H Field Education Facility
Umbrella Learning Academy Corp. dba Umbrella Learning Academy
ULA Gives Kids a Life
ENVIRONMENT & RECREATION
Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, Inc. dba Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge
Near to Nature: Environment Education “Wild Pursuits” Nature Clubhouse
Ocean Hour, Inc. dba Ocean Hour
Improving Sustainability in Our Pensacola Parks
FAMILY
Children in Crisis, Inc.
Wheels of Impact
Valerie’s House, Inc. dba Valerie’s House Pensacola
Build for Valerie’s House Pensacola Permanent Location: The Kitchen Is The Heart of a Home
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Center for Independent Living of Northwest Florida, Inc. dba CIL of Northwest Florida
MILES Project (Mobile Independent Living Education and Services-Health and Wellness)
Health and Hope Clinic, Inc. dba Health and Hope Clinic
Building Health and Wellness for our Community
Santa Rosa Kids’ House, Inc. dba Santa Rosa Kids’ House
Healing: The Experience
Comments