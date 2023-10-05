Good Sports: Tate, Northview Volleyball Honor Their Opponents On Senior Night

Call it good sportsmanship. Call it Southern hospitality. Call it class.

Call it what you like, but it’s just the way things are done in the Aggie Nation and Northview Chiefs land.

Like tens of thousands of high school volleyball teams across the nation, the Lady Aggies and the Lady Chiefs celebrated their senior nights this week.

It’s a happy moment. And a few tears are shed as players, and a lot of times moms and dads, realize their time on the court is coming to a close.

At both Tate and Northview, seniors were announced one by one, escorted onto the court by family. There are those tears, smiles, hugs and lots of flowers. Many of the seniors’ favorite moments were shared (so what was up with the Tate bus breaking down by the road a few years ago?).

But before the hometown seniors were recognized, there was a moment at both schools we think you should know about.

Tate and Northview recognized the visiting seniors from their opponents — flowers and all.

It was a small gesture that says big things about the Lady Aggies, the Lady Chiefs and good sportsmanship.

Pictured top: On their senior night, the Northview Lady Chiefs recognized the seniors from opponent Laurel Hill. Pictured below: The Tate Lady Aggies recognized the seniors from opponent Fort Walton Beach. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.