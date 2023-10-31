Freeze Watch For Wednesday Night, Low Around 32

A freeze watch is in effect for Wednesday night with sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible from late Wednesday night through Thursday morning. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected

outdoor plumbing.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

There is also a red flag warning…outdoor burning is dicsouraged.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 56. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night: Clear, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 63. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.