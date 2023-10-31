Florida’s Silver Alert Missing Senior Program Celebrates 15 Years, And Numerous Success Stories

This month marks the 15th anniversary of Florida’s Silver Alert program. Since the program’s inception in 2008, more than 3,200 Silver Alerts have been activated, with over 170 this year alone. Florida’s Silver Alert program has been directly responsible for more than 300 recoveries of missing senior citizens.

Florida Department of Elder Affairs Secretary Michelle Branham said, “With over 580,000 Floridians suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, the Silver Alert program is essential for helping protect our most vulnerable population. Florida proudly leads the nation in funding for Alzheimer’s disease support services, and it is important we continue to support programs like the Silver Alert as our senior population continues to grow. I am grateful to our Governor for continuing to prioritize our seniors and those who suffer from dementia, and FDLE for their role in helping to keep our seniors safe.”

One of those Silver Alert success stories was four years ago when an 83-year old Beulah woman was found near Century a week after she was reported missing.

She was located off Highway 29 on North Canoe Road, a non-maintained dirt road. Her car was stuck deep in the sand of the roadway, where she had apparently spent most of the week. She was located by two Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies who responded to a report of a suspicious person.

She had apparently been living out of her car, which had a dead battery. She had food…an uneaten loaf of cinnamon bread was on the passenger seat after her rescue. But her major problem was a lack of liquid. She was transported to an area hospital suffering from dehydration.

Silver Alerts are activated statewide at the request of local law enforcement after a senior with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia (ADRD) goes missing in a vehicle. Once a Silver Alert is issued, information about the missing senior is communicated to the public through local media outlets such as NorthEscambia.com, lottery terminals and highway message signs.

Pictured: A Silver Alert missing senior was found in her stuck car on North Canoe Road in 2016. Pictured inset and immediately below: There was food in the Hyundai Sonata.