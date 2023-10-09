Florida Gas Prices Are Slightly Lower Than Last Week

October 9, 2023

Florida gas prices are moving lower again after a brief increase last week. The state average surprisingly rose four cents by Wednesday, but those gains were quickly erased by the weekend. Now, Florida drivers are paying $3.48 per gallon, which is nearly two cents less than a week ago, and the lowest daily average price since July.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $3.25, the cheapest metro area in the state. A North Escambia low of $3.25 was available at several Highway 29 gas stations in Cantonment, while Pensacola prices bottomed out at $2.89 at a handful of stations.

“Florida gas prices tried to swim upstream early last week, but were quickly knocked back down by week’s end,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and gasoline suffered big losses in the futures market, which could enable pump prices to move lower. However, that could change depending on how the market responds to rising geopolitical tensions following the surprise attack by Hamas on Israel.”

While the Hamas attack on Israel reportedly did not directly impact global supplies, oil prices have risen over the weekend, due to the uncertainty of how things will unfold.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 