Firefighters Battle Brush Fire That Threatened Two Homes In Bratt

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Bratt Monday afternoon that threatened at least two homes.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Highway — between C.W. Caraway Road and the closed bridge over Canoe Creek. The fire consumed about four acres as firefighters worked for over an hour to contain it.

All of the structures were saved; none were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched, along with the Florida Forest Service. The Forest Service used a bulldozer to place a containment line around the area.

