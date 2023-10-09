Firefighters Battle Brush Fire That Threatened Two Homes In Bratt

October 9, 2023

Firefighters battled a brush fire in Bratt Monday afternoon that threatened at least two homes.

The fire was reported just after 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of West Highway — between C.W. Caraway Road and the closed bridge over Canoe Creek. The fire consumed about four acres as firefighters worked for over an hour to contain it.

All of the structures were saved; none were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and the Flomaton Fire Department were dispatched, along with the Florida Forest Service. The Forest Service used a bulldozer to place a containment line around the area.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 