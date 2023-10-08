Fields of Faith: Community Worship Service Wednesday Night At Tate High

October 8, 2023

Tate High School’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes will host Fields of Faith at 6:30 p.m. this Wednesday, October 11, in Pete Gindl Stadium.

Fields of Faith is an interdenominational national event where thousands gather on over 500 athletic fields across the country to share their faith. It is a national student-led initiative where students are meeting and organizing the event. Students invite their peers, teammates, families and the local community to meet on the school’s athletic field to worship, pray, be challenged to read the Bible, and follow Jesus Christ.

Guest speaker Austin Marshick, a University of West Florida soccer player, will also share a message.

Admission is free. Local churches, athletic teams, and the community are encouraged to attend.

