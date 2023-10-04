ESCO: Sex Offender Failed To Register For Five Years

October 4, 2023

An Escambia County sex offender was arrested after failing to register in the last five years.

Lonnie Paul Rowland, 68, was charged with seven felony sex offender violations for failing to register as required and with a probation violation in a 2017 failure to register case. .

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Rowland was required to register twice per year with the Florida Sex Offender Database, but the last time he did was in November 2018. Deputies said he missed seven required registration dates.

Rowland was convicted of sexual battery in Indiana in 2013 and first registered in Florida in December 2017.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 