ECSO: Burglar Caught In The Act

October 30, 2023

A 19- year old Pace man has been charged with multiple burglaries in Escambia County.

Joseph McGee is in Escambia County Jail is charged with four counts of burglaryy, larceny damaging property burglary – tools possession and drug possession

He was arrested early Sunday after the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office reponded to a burglary in progress on Mirabelle Circle.

Deputies arrived to find mcGee hiding behind a vehilce in a driveway. As deputies approached, he took off running but was soon captured in a backyard. Deputies discovered methamphetamine and blank business checks believed to have been stolen in his pockets.

When deputies returned to the residence they saw that a hatchet was jammed in the storm door in an attempt to pry it open. Additionally, deputies collected a machete and an open pocket knife near where the burglar initially tried to hide, the ECSO said.

McGee was charged with two residential burglaries and a vehicle burglary. He is believed to be a suspect in other burglaries from in Santa Rosa County

