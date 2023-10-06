Drought Worsens To Extreme Along State Line, Severe Rest Of Escambia

A severe drought continues across most of Escambia County in Florida but has expanded into an extreme drought across a small portion of North Escambia and across Escambia County in Alabama.

In North Escambia, the Nokomis, Davisville and Bratt areas along the state line are in the extreme drought area.

In the next week, there is only a small chance of rain on Friday.

According to the National Weather Service in Mobile: