Drought Worsens To Extreme Along State Line, Severe Rest Of Escambia
October 6, 2023
A severe drought continues across most of Escambia County in Florida but has expanded into an extreme drought across a small portion of North Escambia and across Escambia County in Alabama.
In North Escambia, the Nokomis, Davisville and Bratt areas along the state line are in the extreme drought area.
In the next week, there is only a small chance of rain on Friday.
According to the National Weather Service in Mobile:
- Many local streams and rivers have shown some degradation in flow and stage remaining at below or much below normal levels. This can lead to hazards and increased difficulty in safe navigation of recreational boating and commercial waterway needs.
- Crop condition in the driest of areas remains very poor and pasture lands provide little to no livestock feed. Supplemental feeding is required to maintain livestock condition.
- Increase in air-borne allergens likely to create problems for respiratory sensitive groups.
- Water conservation techniques are strongly encouraged in drought areas
