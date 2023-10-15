Driver Trying To Pass In Cantonment Intersection Hits School Bus

A school bus was involved in a traffic crash Friday afternoon in Cantonment.

A 20-year old SUV driver attempted to pass the Escambia County School bus in the intersection of Booker Street and Calloway Street. The bus driver attempted to make a left turn, and the bus and SUV collided in the intersection. according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The school bus had one student on board. There were no injuries reported.

Troopers have not released the name of the driver.

File photo.